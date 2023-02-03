Migrant OBCs ask Delhi govt to end pre-1993 domicile docu rule for caste certificates

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Migrant OBCs settled in Delhi have urged the AAP government to fulfil its promise of ending the requirement of domicile certificates prior to 1993 for issuing caste certificates to them.

OBC Sangharsh Samyukta Samiti leaders said, in a press conference, on Friday that a massive protest will be held at Jantar Mantar here on February 5 in this regard.

"The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had, in its election manifesto, promised to help the migrant OBCs living in Delhi after 1993 by ending the need of domicile certificates for issuing them caste certificates, but the government has done nothing so far," Samiti president Sunil Yadav said.

Lakhs of people have come to Delhi after 1993 among whom members of Other Backward Class (OBCs) are significantly high.

However, they can not avail any benefits of government schemes as they have not been issued OBC certificates by the Delhi government, he said.

Yadav, who is also the vice president of Delhi BJP, appealed that all elected representatives in the city, including those from the AAP, should raise the issue as it affected lakhs of OBCs from other states settled in Delhi after 1993.

"We will run an awareness campaign and if nothing happens, we will stage a protest outside the chief minister's residence, and also stage a 'chakka jam' (road blockade) in the national capital," he warned.

"A person from the OBC community, even if he has been living in Delhi for 30 years, cannot avail benefits of reservation in admissions to schools and colleges, and government jobs," he added.

NEW DELHI: Migrant OBCs settled in Delhi have urged the AAP government to fulfil its promise of ending the requirement of domicile certificates prior to 1993 for issuing caste certificates to them. OBC Sangharsh Samyukta Samiti leaders said, in a press conference, on Friday that a massive protest will be held at Jantar Mantar here on February 5 in this regard. "The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had, in its election manifesto, promised to help the migrant OBCs living in Delhi after 1993 by ending the need of domicile certificates for issuing them caste certificates, but the government has done nothing so far," Samiti president Sunil Yadav said. Lakhs of people have come to Delhi after 1993 among whom members of Other Backward Class (OBCs) are significantly high. However, they can not avail any benefits of government schemes as they have not been issued OBC certificates by the Delhi government, he said. Yadav, who is also the vice president of Delhi BJP, appealed that all elected representatives in the city, including those from the AAP, should raise the issue as it affected lakhs of OBCs from other states settled in Delhi after 1993. "We will run an awareness campaign and if nothing happens, we will stage a protest outside the chief minister's residence, and also stage a 'chakka jam' (road blockade) in the national capital," he warned. "A person from the OBC community, even if he has been living in Delhi for 30 years, cannot avail benefits of reservation in admissions to schools and colleges, and government jobs," he added.