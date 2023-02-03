Home Cities Delhi

Migrant OBCs ask Delhi govt to end pre-1993 domicile docu rule for caste certificates

Migrant OBCs can not avail any benefits of government schemes as they have not been issued OBC certificates by the Delhi government, OBC Sangharsh Samyukta Samiti leaders said.

Published: 03rd February 2023 07:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2023 07:07 PM   |  A+A-

OBC

Express Illustrations by Soumyadip Sinha

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Migrant OBCs settled in Delhi have urged the AAP government to fulfil its promise of ending the requirement of domicile certificates prior to 1993 for issuing caste certificates to them.

OBC Sangharsh Samyukta Samiti leaders said, in a press conference, on Friday that a massive protest will be held at Jantar Mantar here on February 5 in this regard.

"The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had, in its election manifesto, promised to help the migrant OBCs living in Delhi after 1993 by ending the need of domicile certificates for issuing them caste certificates, but the government has done nothing so far," Samiti president Sunil Yadav said.

Lakhs of people have come to Delhi after 1993 among whom members of Other Backward Class (OBCs) are significantly high.

However, they can not avail any benefits of government schemes as they have not been issued OBC certificates by the Delhi government, he said.

Yadav, who is also the vice president of Delhi BJP, appealed that all elected representatives in the city, including those from the AAP, should raise the issue as it affected lakhs of OBCs from other states settled in Delhi after 1993.

"We will run an awareness campaign and if nothing happens, we will stage a protest outside the chief minister's residence, and also stage a 'chakka jam' (road blockade) in the national capital," he warned.

"A person from the OBC community, even if he has been living in Delhi for 30 years, cannot avail benefits of reservation in admissions to schools and colleges, and government jobs," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
OBC caste certificate
India Matters
Gymnast Dipa Karmakar (Photo | PTI)
Gymnast Dipa Karmakar handed 21-month ban after failing dope test 
Sharjeel Imam (File Photo | Facebook, SharjeelImam)
Delhi court discharges Sharjeel Imam in 2019 Jamia violence case
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo | EPS)
'BJP govt fighting with everyone': Delhi CM Kejriwal asks Centre not to interfere in other's work
TMC leader Saket Gokhale. (Photo| Twitter)
ED questions Rahul Gandhi's aide in PMLA case against TMC functionary

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp