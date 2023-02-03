Home Cities Delhi

No decision yet to implement UCC, says Rijiju in Rajya Sabha

Despite the Centre’s stance, many BJP-ruled states have formed committees for the introduction of the UCC.

Published: 03rd February 2023 07:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2023 07:24 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju (Photo | PTI)

By Shruti Kakkar
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The government has not taken any decision on the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), Law Minister Kiren Rijiju told the Rajya Sabha on Thursday. Responding to a question by MP K Vanlalvena on whether the government has any plan to pass the UCC Bill, the minister said the matter might be taken up by the 22nd Law Commission.

Pursuant to being notified on February 24, 2020, the Centre had last year appointed chairperson and members of the 22nd Law Commission of India. Justice Rituraj Awasthi, the retired HC chief justice, was appointed as chairperson and Justice KT Sankaran, Prof. Anand Paliwal, Prof. DP Verma, Prof.(Dr) Raka Arya and Shri M. Karunanithi as members of the commission.

“The government had requested the Law Commission of India to undertake an examination of various issues relating to the UCC and make recommendations. The term of the 21st Law Commission ended on August 31, 2018. As per the information received from the Law Commission, the matter related to UCC may be taken up by the 22nd Law Commission for its consideration,” the Minister said. “Therefore, no decision on implementation of uniform civil code has been taken as of now,” he added.

Despite the Centre’s stance, many BJP-ruled states have formed committees for the introduction of the UCC. The SC had recently given the green light to the committees set up by these two states. Referring to Article 162 of the Constitution, which deals with the extent of the state’s executive power, a bench of CJI DY Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha said that the constitution of a committee by a state in itself could not be challenged since they had the power to do so.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uniform Civil Code Kiren Rijiju 22nd Law Commission
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Budget 2023: No income tax up to Rs 7 lakh under new tax regime
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Smoking to be costlier as Budget proposes 16 per cent hike on cigarette duty
Vehicles stuck at Qazigund after the Jammu-Srinagar national highway was closed for traffic for the second consecutive day due to a landslide in Ramban district, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. (PTI)
Fresh landslides hit Jammu-Srinagar highway; closed for third consecutive day
Image used for representational purpose only.
Adani Group stocks fall in morning trade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp