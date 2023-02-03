No decision yet to implement UCC, says Rijiju in Rajya Sabha

Shruti Kakkar By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The government has not taken any decision on the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), Law Minister Kiren Rijiju told the Rajya Sabha on Thursday. Responding to a question by MP K Vanlalvena on whether the government has any plan to pass the UCC Bill, the minister said the matter might be taken up by the 22nd Law Commission.

Pursuant to being notified on February 24, 2020, the Centre had last year appointed chairperson and members of the 22nd Law Commission of India. Justice Rituraj Awasthi, the retired HC chief justice, was appointed as chairperson and Justice KT Sankaran, Prof. Anand Paliwal, Prof. DP Verma, Prof.(Dr) Raka Arya and Shri M. Karunanithi as members of the commission.

“The government had requested the Law Commission of India to undertake an examination of various issues relating to the UCC and make recommendations. The term of the 21st Law Commission ended on August 31, 2018. As per the information received from the Law Commission, the matter related to UCC may be taken up by the 22nd Law Commission for its consideration,” the Minister said. “Therefore, no decision on implementation of uniform civil code has been taken as of now,” he added.

Despite the Centre’s stance, many BJP-ruled states have formed committees for the introduction of the UCC. The SC had recently given the green light to the committees set up by these two states. Referring to Article 162 of the Constitution, which deals with the extent of the state’s executive power, a bench of CJI DY Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha said that the constitution of a committee by a state in itself could not be challenged since they had the power to do so.

NEW DELHI: The government has not taken any decision on the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), Law Minister Kiren Rijiju told the Rajya Sabha on Thursday. Responding to a question by MP K Vanlalvena on whether the government has any plan to pass the UCC Bill, the minister said the matter might be taken up by the 22nd Law Commission. Pursuant to being notified on February 24, 2020, the Centre had last year appointed chairperson and members of the 22nd Law Commission of India. Justice Rituraj Awasthi, the retired HC chief justice, was appointed as chairperson and Justice KT Sankaran, Prof. Anand Paliwal, Prof. DP Verma, Prof.(Dr) Raka Arya and Shri M. Karunanithi as members of the commission. “The government had requested the Law Commission of India to undertake an examination of various issues relating to the UCC and make recommendations. The term of the 21st Law Commission ended on August 31, 2018. As per the information received from the Law Commission, the matter related to UCC may be taken up by the 22nd Law Commission for its consideration,” the Minister said. “Therefore, no decision on implementation of uniform civil code has been taken as of now,” he added. Despite the Centre’s stance, many BJP-ruled states have formed committees for the introduction of the UCC. The SC had recently given the green light to the committees set up by these two states. Referring to Article 162 of the Constitution, which deals with the extent of the state’s executive power, a bench of CJI DY Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha said that the constitution of a committee by a state in itself could not be challenged since they had the power to do so.