BJP unethical on MCD budget: AAP

NEW DELHI: AAP on Friday accused BJP of ‘backstabbing’ people of the city by making officials ‘unethically’ pass the MCD budget even before the AAP government was formed. The party said that BJP conspired to create a ruckus in the MCD and not let AAP form the government and now they have discreetly passed the MCD budget. It is the responsibility of the elected government of MCD to fulfil its promises by preparing the budget, but BJP got the budget passed by fraud.

“If the officials prepare the budget at the behest of BJP’s central government, how will AAP fulfill its promises? Earlier BJP used CBI and L-G to trouble AAP, and now every governor is troubling their state governments. We strongly condemn the way BJP has undermined the dignity of institutions like CBI-Governor. We had to go to the Supreme Court to form the government, this is the state of democracy in the country,” said AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj.

He said that BJP has once again disappointed the citizens. The residents had been hoping for a change of power in the MCD. The BJP tried everything in its control to derail the elections to the MCD as they knew that the people would vote them out of power. They tried to merge the MCD and undertake a delimitation process. But after the Supreme Court ruled that elections cannot be cancelled, BJP was forced to conduct the election and they even went on to lose to AAP.

“The budget of the MCD is a very important document that gives the detailed break-up of how much money the elected government hopes to spend in the fulfillment of its promises. This is where all the planning of the team is reflected, and then work begins in a mission mode to deal with the problems that people of the city are facing,” he said.

Later, the MCD said, “It is informed that Budget 2023-24 has not been passed yet, and the same is still under consideration. The consideration process will shift to the deliberative wing once the mayor is elected in the election scheduled for it on 6th February, 2023.”

