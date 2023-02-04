Delhi hit and drag case: Cops get Kanjhawala victim’s viscera report

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has received the viscera examination report of the 20-year-old Anjali Singh who met a horrific end on the first day of this year in the national capital when she was allegedly hit and then dragged underneath a car for a stretch of 10-12 km.

“We received the report on January 24 from the Forensic Science Laboratory, Rohini. The result of the report is part of the ongoing investigation. Further investigation in the matter is in progress,” Special Commissioner of Delhi Police (law and Order) Sagar Preet Hooda said.

A viscera examination is conducted in cases where the death has occured under mysterious circumstances. In this test, the internal organs of the body, explicitly those within the chest, abdomen, or the pelvis are tested thoroughly.

Even though the police refrained from divulging any details of the report, yet, sources claimed that the report revealed that the victim was also possibly drunk at the time of the accident. The investigation into the accident-turned-murder case is still underway and the cops are collecting all evidence so that they are able to put up a water-tight case in the Court of law.

Earlier the police had also roped in forensic experts from Gujarat to examine the offending car under which the victim woman had got herself entangled. On the fateful day, Anjali was returning on a two-wheeler after partying with her friends and in the dead night she was allegedly hit by a car in Sultanpuri area after which her foot got entangled in the front left wheel and she was subsequently dragged along with the four-wheeler.

Due to constant abrasion with the road, her skull got fractured, brain popped out and there were at least 40 external injuries. Even her ribs got exposed from the back as the skin had completely peeled off. Her body was found in Kanjhawala area, 12 km away from the accident spot.

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has received the viscera examination report of the 20-year-old Anjali Singh who met a horrific end on the first day of this year in the national capital when she was allegedly hit and then dragged underneath a car for a stretch of 10-12 km. “We received the report on January 24 from the Forensic Science Laboratory, Rohini. The result of the report is part of the ongoing investigation. Further investigation in the matter is in progress,” Special Commissioner of Delhi Police (law and Order) Sagar Preet Hooda said. A viscera examination is conducted in cases where the death has occured under mysterious circumstances. In this test, the internal organs of the body, explicitly those within the chest, abdomen, or the pelvis are tested thoroughly. Even though the police refrained from divulging any details of the report, yet, sources claimed that the report revealed that the victim was also possibly drunk at the time of the accident. The investigation into the accident-turned-murder case is still underway and the cops are collecting all evidence so that they are able to put up a water-tight case in the Court of law. Earlier the police had also roped in forensic experts from Gujarat to examine the offending car under which the victim woman had got herself entangled. On the fateful day, Anjali was returning on a two-wheeler after partying with her friends and in the dead night she was allegedly hit by a car in Sultanpuri area after which her foot got entangled in the front left wheel and she was subsequently dragged along with the four-wheeler. Due to constant abrasion with the road, her skull got fractured, brain popped out and there were at least 40 external injuries. Even her ribs got exposed from the back as the skin had completely peeled off. Her body was found in Kanjhawala area, 12 km away from the accident spot.