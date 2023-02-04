Delhi: Hospitals told to prepare for adverse events during measle vaccination drive

Ashish Srivastava By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In view of the special immunization campaign of over-and-above dose of Measles and

Rubella (MR) vaccine, the health department has asked hospitals and nursing homes to gear-up for Adverse Events Following Immunization (AEFI)

The department said that the AEFI are likely to be reported during the mass vaccination drive and a “prompt management of these events is an important step to build public confidence in the national immunization programme.”

“The successful implementation of the MR vaccination campaign is of utmost priority; it is an important strategic intervention to achieve the National MR Elimination goal and also an important public health measure to control the surge on measles cases seen in the state in the recent past,” the directions issued to the health facilities added.

“All registered nursing homes or hospitals are hereby directed to provide immediate treatment to a child brought or referred to their centre in case of Adverse Events Following Immunization (AEFI) during the period of the campaign. Failure to provide the emergency treatment to such children during the campaign shall be viewed seriously and action, as deemed fit, would be initiated against the concerned,” it instructed.

The 4-week long special immunisation drive is slated to begin on February 6. It will target all beneficiaries aged between 9 months and 5 years who will be administered with one additional dose of MR vaccine irrespective of past immunization status. The department has estimated that around 11 lakh children fall under the eligible age bracket for the vaccination.

