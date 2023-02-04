Delhi: Three illegal firearm cartels busted, five arrested

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police’s Special Cell has arrested five members of cartels who were allegedly involved in smuggling illicit weapons to gangsters of Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan besides those in the national capital, officials said on Friday.

According to the police, these cartels were supplying illicit weapons to gangsters of Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan for a long time. The accused, identified as Paramjeet Sehrawat alias Pummy, Ram Vishnu, Anil, Sanjay and Rahul Kumar were arrested from Delhi and Sanjay from Gandhwani (Madhya Pradesh) along with 38 illicit pistols of .32 bore, 2 pistols of .30 bore, 6 Single shot pistols, 16 Spare Magazines and 36 live cartridges.

DCP (Special Cell) Rajiv Ranjan Singh said during investigation, it transpired that fire arms suppliers of Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and Rajasthan are in touch with illicit firearms suppliers of Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh and procuring illegal firearms from them.

