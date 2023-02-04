L-G okays Sisodia’s US visit, but asks who will bear cost 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has “in principle” approved Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s travel to the United States to attend an education convention but flagged a “lack of clarity” on who would bear his visit’s expenses, officials said on Friday.

The development comes at a time when the government’s proposal to send primary teachers of its schools to Finland for training is still awaiting the approval of the L-G. According to the officials, the proposal mentioned that the expenditure of the trip will be borne by the organiser, however, in another paragraph said the financial liability of the visit will remain with general administration department.

“The proposal lacks clarity as to who will bear the expenses. While in one para, the Department has noted that all expenses of the visit will be borne by the Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages (TESOL) and there will be no financial liability on the government, a subsequent paragraph said that all expenses of the visit will be borne by the GAD, GNCTD,” the file noted.

Noting that both these statements were contradictory, Saxena gave “in principle” approval for the visit, “subject to the requisite clearances from ministries in the Centre concerned, including Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act clearances from the Centre, as is the case with every foreign visit undertaken by any minister or officer of any state”, the official said.

Sisodia had expressed his willingness to attend an event TESOL Education Convention being organised in the City Portland, Oregon, USA, along with staff members of the Education Department. A proposal for this was moved to the L-G secretariat. The teachers’ training issue led to a war of words between the AAP government and the L-G’s office, with the Arvind Kejriwal-led party alleging Saxena of interfering in an elected government’s work.

To allow teachers to visit Finland, the government sent the proposal to the L-G, days after Saxena asked the government to first conduct a cost-benefit analysis of the programme.

