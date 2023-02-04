Home Cities Delhi

Pandit Birju Maharaj: A tribute to the maestro of movement

The Story of a Storyteller, a two-day festival to celebrate the birth anniversary of Pt Birju Maharaj, which took place at the Sunder Nursery on Friday.

Published: 04th February 2023 08:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2023 08:09 AM   |  A+A-

Tat Tvamasi, a dance recital conceptualised by Shivani Varma

By Express News Service

The late Pt Birju Maharaj, who is considered the doyen of Kathak in India, has not just elevated the dance form but also transformed the lives of many through it. Paying tribute to his life and dedication to this dance form, a number of city-based artists congregated to kickstart Dastaan-e-Kathak: The Story of a Storyteller, a two-day festival to celebrate the birth anniversary of Pt Birju Maharaj, which took place at the Sunder Nursery on Friday.

Shivani Varma, curator and founder of Kathak Day Trust, shared, “Today, we will unveil a mural that has been commissioned at the Lodhi Art District in honour of Maharajji.”

What :  Daastaan-e-Kathak
When :  Today; 4:30pm
Where :  The Claridges, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Road 

