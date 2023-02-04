Salary delay of DU teachers: BJP MLAs protest outside CM house

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The delay in the salary of teaching and non-teaching staff of the Delhi University (DU) on Friday echoed in the political sphere of the capital as the BJP MLAs sat outside Arvind Kejriwal’s residence.

The BJP legislators cornered Kejriwal as the teaching and non-teaching staff of 12 colleges of Delhi University managed by the Delhi government, have not received their wages since October. The protest was led by the Leader of the Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri along with other BJP MLAs. The MLAs were carrying placards in their hands demanding immediate payment of salaries to the teaching and non-teaching staff of these 12 colleges.

Highlighting the miserable situation of the Delhi government colleges, Bidhuri demanded that the UGC should take over all these colleges because the Kejriwal government is not giving grants to these colleges.

“The development of the colleges has come to a complete halt. Even the staff is not getting the medical facility and all other allowances are also stopped,” Bidhuri added.

The teaching and non-teaching staff across the 12 DU colleges have been protesting against the non-payment of salaries. Meanwhile, on Friday, hundreds of teaching and non-teaching staff of

Deen Dayal Upadhyay College, continue their strike for the second day.

Similarly, in a symbolic protest, the teachers of Maharaja Agrasen college polished shoes outside the college for highlighting this issue. Recently, a delegation of the Aam Aadmi Party’s teacher association also submitted a memorandum to Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia regarding the issue.

Acknowledging the said problem, Sisodia has directed the release of the Revised Estimates (RE) amount of the colleges immediately. He has also directed to expedite the regularisation of the funding in a time bound manner so that various expenses and bills of the teachers and employees are fully met.

