Home Cities Delhi

Salary delay of DU teachers: BJP MLAs protest outside CM house

The teaching and non-teaching staff across the 12 DU colleges have been protesting against the non-payment of salaries.

Published: 04th February 2023 07:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2023 07:34 AM   |  A+A-

BJP MLAs stage a protest over non-payment of salaries to staff of 12 government colleges outside Delhi CM’s residence in New Delhi on Friday . (Photo | Express)

BJP MLAs stage a protest over non-payment of salaries to staff of 12 government colleges outside Delhi CM’s residence in New Delhi on Friday . (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The delay in the salary of teaching and non-teaching staff of the Delhi University (DU) on Friday echoed in the political sphere of the capital as the BJP MLAs sat outside Arvind Kejriwal’s residence. 

The BJP legislators cornered Kejriwal as the teaching and non-teaching staff of 12 colleges of Delhi University managed by the Delhi government, have not received their wages since October. The protest was led by the  Leader of the Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri along with other BJP MLAs. The MLAs were carrying placards in their hands demanding immediate payment of salaries to the teaching and non-teaching staff of these 12 colleges.  

Highlighting the miserable situation of the Delhi government colleges, Bidhuri demanded that the UGC should take over all these colleges because the Kejriwal government is not giving grants to these colleges.
“The development of the colleges has come to a complete halt.  Even the staff is not getting the medical facility and all other allowances are also stopped,” Bidhuri added. 

The teaching and non-teaching staff across the 12 DU colleges have been protesting against the non-payment of salaries. Meanwhile, on Friday, hundreds of teaching and non-teaching staff of 
Deen Dayal Upadhyay College, continue their strike for the second day. 

Similarly, in a symbolic protest, the teachers of Maharaja Agrasen college polished shoes outside the college for highlighting this issue.  Recently, a delegation of the Aam Aadmi Party’s teacher association also submitted a memorandum to Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia regarding the issue.

Acknowledging the said problem, Sisodia has directed the release of the Revised Estimates (RE) amount of the colleges immediately. He has also directed to expedite the regularisation of the funding in a time bound manner so that various expenses and bills of the teachers and employees are fully met.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi University Teacher salary delays protest BJP MLAs
India Matters
Gymnast Dipa Karmakar (Photo | PTI)
Gymnast Dipa Karmakar handed 21-month ban after failing dope test 
Sharjeel Imam (File Photo | Facebook, SharjeelImam)
Delhi court discharges Sharjeel Imam in 2019 Jamia violence case
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo | EPS)
'BJP govt fighting with everyone': Delhi CM Kejriwal asks Centre not to interfere in other's work
TMC leader Saket Gokhale. (Photo| Twitter)
ED questions Rahul Gandhi's aide in PMLA case against TMC functionary

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp