SC allows AAP mayor candidate  to withdraw plea

Shruti Kakkar By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Noting that elections for MCD mayor will be held on February 6, the Supreme Court on Friday allowed the withdrawal of AAP mayor candidate Shelly Oberoi’s plea seeking directions for conducting the election in a time-bound manner.

A bench of CJI DY Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha said, “Senior advocate AM Singhvi said that as the mayor election is scheduled to be held on February 6, the purpose of petition has been fulfilled. Hence, the petition is permitted to be withdrawn at this stage leaving it open to the petitioners to use the remedy in law.”

Along with seeking time-bound elections, Oberoi also sought for keeping Alderman away from voting as they don’t have right to vote under article 243R of the Constitution and Section 3 of DMC Act.

The plea has been filed against the backdrop of two failed attempts for electing the mayor and deputy mayor due to ruckus between AAP and BJP councillors.

