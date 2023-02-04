School teacher thrashes parking staffer with bat over fee in Delhi's Vasant Vihar

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 28-year-old teacher of a private school was arrested for allegedly assaulting a parking attendant with a bat after the latter asked him to pay Rs 60 as a parking fee at PVR Priya in Basant Lok, Vasant Vihar, an official said on Friday. The incident took place on February 1.

The accused, identified by cops as Vikram Jeet Singh, a resident of Saidulajab in Mehrauli, works as a PT teacher in a private school in south Delhi. DCP (southwest) Manoj C said a PCR call about the incident was received around 10.30 pm on February 1 after which the police reached the spot and took the injured parking attendant, identified as Vikas Thakur, to AIIMS Trauma Centre.

“He had an injury on the right temporal region and was found unconscious and unfit for statement,” the DCP said. During investigations, an eyewitness who also works as a parking staff, identified as Manoj Kumar (34), said that around 7pm a Honda Amaze car came to the parking lot, and the car owner returned in a drunken state around 10.30 pm on February 1, the police said.

“When Vikas Kumar asked the car owner to pay Rs 60 as a parking fee, the accused, Vikram Jeet Singh, started abusing him. The accused took out a bat from his car and hit Vikas on his head and fled,” the DCP said.

A case under Section 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) of the IPC was registered at the Vasant Vihar police station. During the investigation, the police tracked the car registration number and nabbed Singh along with the vehicle. Following interrogation, the weapon of offence has been recovered. The accused has been produced before a court, which has sent him to judicial custody.

