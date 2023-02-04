Home Cities Delhi

Summer plan: DJB prepares data bank  

It said that the water data has identified areas in each assembly that require improvement in water supply during summers.   

Published: 04th February 2023 07:48 AM

Delhi Jal Board

The board decided to make all the systems completely online and transparent. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi Jal Board on Friday informed to prepare a data bank related with the water demand and water supply at ward level in every assembly constituency. The agency said that the move will help in formulation of the Summer Action Plan for the summer season and information about demand and supply of water has been collected from different colonies in the water data bank.

Vice Chairman Saurabh Bhardwaj said that the Micro Summer Action Plan will help in improving water management and water distribution. He said that better water management and distribution can ensure better water supply in the city.

He also fixed the deadline to complete all works related to the Summer Action Plan. He said that all works must be completed within the stipulated time so that DJB can complete all its preparations for the approaching summer season.

Comments

