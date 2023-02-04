Three-year-old girl gang-raped in Delhi's Fatehpur Beri area

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Two people were arrested for allegedly gang-raping a three-year-old girl child in south Delhi's Fatehpur Beri area, an official said on Friday.

The accused, identified as Ramniwas Panika (27) and Shaktiman Singh (22), both residents of Sidhi, Madhya Pradesh. Both men are married and used to work as helpers at Bhumi Green Company which deals with garbage recycling.

According to the official, the parents of the victim girl lodged a complaint at Fatehpur Beri police station in south Delhi stating that their daughter had gone missing in the morning.

"As the mother was searching for her daughter, her neighbour Rani told her that she had seen her daughter walking near the jungle area. She had also seen two persons going in the same direction," the DCP said.

The mother kept searching and later found her daughter, profusely crying, in the jungle area. "She saw that her daughter was bleeding from her private part. She asked her about what happened but the girl kept crying," the DCP said.

The mother then informed the incident to her husband after which they reported the matter to the police.

The police after registration of an FIR under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and POCSO Act began the probe and arrested the accused duo.

Meanwhile, the child was sent for her medical examination and treatment at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) hospital.

Notably, according to the data compiled by the Delhi Police, 1,100 women have been allegedly raped in the first six and a half months of 2022. In 2021, 1,033 women had to face the heinous crime during the same period. Comparing this year's data with that of 2021, there has been an increase of 6.48 per cent.

