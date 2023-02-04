Home Cities Delhi

Two members of Lawrence bishnoi gang arrested by special cell of Delhi Police

During interrogation of both the accused it has surfaced that they were being guided by the top leaders of the crime syndicate for executing heinous crimes in Punjab, including targeted killing.

Published: 04th February 2023

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Two members of Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldy Brar and Sampat Nehra gang alliance were arrested in an encounter with the Special Cell of Delhi Police on Friday. The accused, identified as Sandeep alias Ricky (23) and Jatin (19), were being guided by the top gangsters of the crime syndicate for executing sensational crimes in Punjab including target killings.

Dy. Commissioner of Police, Special Cell, Rajiv Ranjan Singh said there was information about the movements of Sandeep Ricky along with his associates in Delhi- NCR area for the last many days.
“This information was further developed by mounting manual as well as technical surveillance on this gangster and after surveillance of about one month we received a tip-off about movement of Sandeep in Rohini area near village Khera Khurd, Delhi,” the DCP said.

Subsequently, a team of Special Cell swung into action and laid a trap at Sector 28/29 Rohini T-Point, near Bawana Canal, in Rohini. “The team intercepted alleged Sandeep Ricky and his associate, both riding a Honda scooty, and called them to surrender but both the accused tried to flee away,” the official said, adding when the police tried to chase them, they whipped out pistols and fired two rounds at the policemen.

The police also retaliated and fired two shots, however, none was injured and the cops overpowered the duo. During interrogation of both the accused it has surfaced that they were being guided by the top leaders of the crime syndicate for executing sensational heinous crimes in Punjab, including target killings;  and gunshot firings for extortion to instil a sense of fear among the business class in Punjab. Further investigation in the case is in progress, the official added.

Probe: Accused wanted to execute sensational crimes
During interrogation of both the accused it has surfaced they were being guided by the top leaders of the crime syndicate for executing sensational heinous crimes in Punjab, including target killings and gunshot firings for extortion to instil a sense of fear among the business class in Punjab. Further investigation in the case is in progress, the official said.
 

