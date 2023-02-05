Home Cities Delhi

Even Parliament has acknowledged Delhi's air quality has improved: Kejriwal

The number of 'good', 'satisfactory' and 'moderate' air quality days increased to 197 in 2021 as compared to 108 in 2016.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Even Parliament has acknowledged that the air quality in Delhi has improved significantly, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday, citing a news report.

He credited the continued efforts of Delhiites for the improvement in the air quality.

Taking to Twitter, Kejriwal shared a screenshot of a news report which stated that the Economic Survey 2022-23 mentioned that the number of 'good', 'satisfactory' and 'moderate' air quality days increased to 197 in 2021 as compared to 108 in 2016.

"Even the country's Parliament has accepted that the air quality in Delhi is improving. This is the result of the continued efforts of Delhiites. Every difficult task is possible when you are determined to do it. Similarly, we have to further improve the air quality in future," the chief minister said in a tweet in Hindi.

The Economic Survey for 2022-23 was tabled in Parliament on January 31.

The number of 'good', 'satisfactory' and 'moderate' air quality days increased to 197 in 2021 as compared to 108 in 2016.

The number of 'poor', 'very poor' and 'severe' days reduced to 168 in 2021 as compared to 246 in 2016, the Economic Survey stated.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

