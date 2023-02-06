Conduct study on how many secretaries, officials needed: AAP to L-G

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Amid row over the appointment of permanent principals in government schools, AAP on Sunday said that the L-G should also conduct a study on how many principal secretaries, secretaries, media advisors, officers and servants are needed in the L-G office. AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj said, “When AAP formed government in 2015 and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia took over the education portfolio, a top priority of the government was to fill up the vacancies of teachers and principals in government schools. We immediately filled up the post of 58 principals as at that time the “services” portfolio was with the state government.” Bharadwaj said that by sanctioning 126 posts, the L-G “exposed the lies” of the BJP. The saffron party allegedly blamed AAP for the shortage of principals in their schools earlier. “When Punjab elections were underway last year, BJP and Congress criticised our education system citing there was no principal in schools. However, the L-G himself exposed the lies of the BJP and sanctioned 126 posts of the principals. When AAP came to power, we acknowledged there is a shortage of principals in schools and sent a proposal to the UPSC for filling the posts of 370 principals,” he said. He claimed that when Manish Sisodia planned the education system of Delhi, he had stressed having principals in every school in the city. Meanwhile, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen hanker Kapoor said that for the last eight years, about 24,000 posts of teachers and principals were lying vacant in the government schools of Delhi. Now, when the L-G, taking suo motu cognizance, approved the appointment of 6,100 teachers and 126 principals, AAP felt that the L-G’s act has exposed their negligence.