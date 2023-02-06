Fare point: The Palate Fest 2023 at Aerocity Exhibition Ground in Delhi

Simi Kuriakose By

Express News Service

If you happened to be at the Aerocity Exhibition Ground sometime during the weekend, it would have been easy for you to draw parallels between a group of friends catching up after a tiring work week and children who begrudgingly chose to accompany their parents instead of staying back home with their gadgets.

They were all seen happily devouring their choice of dishes as they smiled and chatted, at times unaware of how quickly time passed. These (among other) visitors from across the length and breadth of Delhi-NCR were greeted by a host of tantalising smells—from the smoky aroma of kebabs to a whiff of freshly-baked pizzas, and more—as they came together as a community to celebrate flavours and fun at The Palate Fest 2023.

A food haven for all

Hosted by Ruchi Sibal and Aditi Kapoor, co-founders of Cibology Pvt Ltd, this fest brought to life the pre-pandemic vibe.

“We could not have hoped for a better response and I think the new location at Aerocity has worked very well not just for us, but it has also made the fest accessible to so many more people who are at Gurugram as well,” remarked Kapoor.

In addition to a showcase of culinary talents from the kitchens of five-star hotels in the city such as the Hyatt, Soulinaire by IHCL, Ambassador, etc., one could also savour delicacies presented by local food vendors and start-ups—Ananya Bhandare whose start-up Jungly Delights sold healthy superfood bars; Ani’s Coffee by Anirudh Vasdev, etc.,—­from across the city. Patrons could steer towards delicacies of their choice—it could be a sip of a refreshing drink from The Original Shikanji, a flavoursome drink from Theka Coffee, a crunchy bite from Fat Lulu’s or Louis Burger, or a juicy kebab grilled to perfection.

While all these dishes kept foodies captivated, the gourmet connoisseurs too were stuffed with options—a slew of masterclasses by chefs including Anukriti Anand, Vanshika Bhatia, and others, curated by Anahita Dhondy Bhandari, chef and author of The Parsi Kitchen.

Speaking to us at the event, Dhondy shared, “We curated a two-day event, and I did the entire masterclass set-up partnering with the brands and bringing on the chefs. All the chefs showcased beautiful dishes both healthy and technical so that people can learn.”

Talking to us after his masterclass, Nishant Choubey, Corporate Chef Seinan Tokyo—who prepared a millet chaat—added, “You should eat mindfully, and have seasonal fruits and vegetables. Also, shop artisanal from local vendors so we can encourage our farmers to produce more. Apart from this, you should spread awareness.”

When we met Gurugram-based sisters Shaurya (14) and Tina (20) on Sunday, which was day two of the festival, the duo gave us a glimpse of their time at the event, “My dad booked it; and we tagged along. We’ve stayed here for about four hours now and have had so much food—ravioli, pizzas, coffee, juice, and more (laughs). It is quite fun because of the sun, and it was not cold today. Also, food makes everything better.”

Watching the many happy faces at this event was a testament to the duo’s words—food does make everything better.

