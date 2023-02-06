Home Cities Delhi

Four gang members honey-trap man for extortion, arrested in Delhi

During interrogation, Suneja disclosed that the person who posed himself as Crime Branch Officer was Honey Saxena.

Delhi cops with the accused

By Ujwal Jalali
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Gautam Kishor (name changed) worked as a supervisor at a local hospital and lived with his family in the Shahdara area of Delhi. He used to look for body massages websites using his phone. Unaware of the repercussions, he even shared his details online.

A month back, he got a message from an unknown number. The person introduced herself as Riya (fake name) who gives body massages. On January 29, she asked Gautam to meet her at DTC Depot Seemapuri.
Riya reached the location with one of her friends and sat in Gautam’s car. They went to some unknown location in the Shalimar Bagh area.

“She started coming close to me and began removing her clothes. Suddenly, 4-5 people barged into the room. They said they are from an NGO and one of them is the owner of the house,” the man shared his ordeal in an FIR that was registered after he escaped from the clutches of the alleged extortionists. Later, two more people entered the room, one dressed in a police uniform while the other one posed himself as a Crime Branch officer.

“They began threatening me that they would involve me in a POCSO case for being with a minor girl and demanded Rs 10 lakh,” the FIR read. When the man refused to pay, the accused threatened to take him to police headquarters and bundled him in a car. “As we reached opposite the CNG Pump Delhi Road, I told them that I would try arranging the money, after which they gave me my phone back and I started shouting,” the complainant said.

Hearing his cries, people nabbed one of the accused and handed him over to the police. He was identified as Sunny Suneja and after registration of an FIR under sections 389 (Putting person in fear of accusation of offence, in order to commit extortion), 419 (cheating by personation), 170 (Personating a public servant), 120 B (criminal conspiracy) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC, he was arrested.

During interrogation, Suneja disclosed that the person who posed himself as Crime Branch Officer was Honey Saxena. He asked Sunny to act as a police officer and at his behest; he pretended to be a Sub Inspector during the fake raid. Other accused — Md Shafiq (NGO member), Honey Saxena (Crime Branch officer), Deepak Budhiraja (the driver) and Hemlata (who honey-trapped the complainant), were arrested.

