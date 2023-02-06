Home Cities Delhi

G-20 Food Festival at Talkatora Stadium next week in Delhi

The food festival would generate awareness on international cuisines as well as will provide education and guidance on nutritional health and food preparation.

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The New Delhi Municipal Council will organize a G-20 Food Festival on the themes “Taste the World” and “International year of Millets” at Talkatora Stadium next week. NDMC has invited 29 countries to participate in the Food Festival, to be held on February 11 and 12.

“The main purpose of the festival is for the public to enjoy food delicacies of G-20 member countries and guest countries. All the G-20 member nations and guest countries are invited to participate in this food festival,” the NDMC said in a statement.

Required space or stall and other on-site logistic support will be provided to all interested G20 members and guest countries, the civic body said. Those interested are required to bring their own chefs, manpower and materials for the preparation of various delicacies. The food prepared may be sold to visitors on a payment basis, it said.

The food festival would generate awareness of international cuisines as well as will provide education and guidance on nutritional health and food preparation.“Food preparation workshops or live demonstration counter may also be part of the food festival, including the display of photographs and write-up on the cuisines,” the NDMC said.

A dedicated space will also be earmarked for organizing Art and Cultural Programs for Artists from G-20 Countries and guest countries.

