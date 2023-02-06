Home Cities Delhi

Gang busted for stealing vehicles to smuggle liquor in Delhi

The official said that the probe revealed that Harichander, Sachin, and Gaurav were drivers and used to drive Jony’s vehicles.

Published: 06th February 2023 08:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2023 08:03 AM   |  A+A-

alcohol, prohibition, liquor

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has busted an inter-state gang of criminals and arrested four people who used to steal vehicles in a bid to smuggle illicit liquor, an official said on Sunday. The accused were identified as Harichander alias Deepak (24), Sachin (22), Gaurav (40), and Parvesh alias Jony (32). Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer north) Devesh Kumar Mahla said a drive to curb Motor Vehicle Theft and to nab the criminals had already been launched in the district under Operation Prahar.

“On February 2, a police team laid traps and one suspect, namely Harichander, was apprehended,” the DCP said. During interrogation, the accused disclosed that he along with his brother Sachin and one friend Vishal stole vehicles and transferred them to Gaurav, who in turn gave them to Parvesh Jony, who plied the vehicles to smuggle illicit liquor in Delhi.

He disclosed that they stole one Mini Tempo (Tata Ace) from Holambi Kalan and sent it to Jony to smuggle illicit liquor. Later, all four accused were arrested and six stolen tempos were recovered. The official said that the probe revealed that Harichander, Sachin, and Gaurav were drivers and used to drive Jony’s vehicles.

They all conspired to use the stolen vehicles for smuggling illicit liquor in Delhi, for the said purpose they started stealing cars, mainly mini tempos and two-wheelers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
inter-state gang Delhi Police smuggle illicit liquor
India Matters
Express Dialogues | Sustainable Goals, climate on G20 agenda: NITI Aayog CEO Kant
Representational Image (Express Illustrations)
Western UP leads in GIS- 2023 investment proposals
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo | PTI)
Twitterati pick Dhami as ‘most handsome CM’
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha. (Photo | Manik Saha Facebook)
‘Congress-Left alliance in Tripura good for BJP’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp