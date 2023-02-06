Gang busted for stealing vehicles to smuggle liquor in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has busted an inter-state gang of criminals and arrested four people who used to steal vehicles in a bid to smuggle illicit liquor, an official said on Sunday. The accused were identified as Harichander alias Deepak (24), Sachin (22), Gaurav (40), and Parvesh alias Jony (32). Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer north) Devesh Kumar Mahla said a drive to curb Motor Vehicle Theft and to nab the criminals had already been launched in the district under Operation Prahar.

“On February 2, a police team laid traps and one suspect, namely Harichander, was apprehended,” the DCP said. During interrogation, the accused disclosed that he along with his brother Sachin and one friend Vishal stole vehicles and transferred them to Gaurav, who in turn gave them to Parvesh Jony, who plied the vehicles to smuggle illicit liquor in Delhi.

He disclosed that they stole one Mini Tempo (Tata Ace) from Holambi Kalan and sent it to Jony to smuggle illicit liquor. Later, all four accused were arrested and six stolen tempos were recovered. The official said that the probe revealed that Harichander, Sachin, and Gaurav were drivers and used to drive Jony’s vehicles.

They all conspired to use the stolen vehicles for smuggling illicit liquor in Delhi, for the said purpose they started stealing cars, mainly mini tempos and two-wheelers.

