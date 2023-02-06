L-G stalling appointment of 244  principals: Sisodia

Home Cities Delhi

NEW DELHI: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday said that the file for the appointment of 370 principals was sent to Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena but he withheld the appointment of 244 posts. He said that if the L-G had not taken over the services department ‘unconstitutionally’, every school would have had a permanent principal.

This comes a day after Saxena approved 126 posts of principals and deputy education officers in city government-run schools which had lapsed for “lying vacant” for more than two years. Sisodia said that Saxena wanted the government to conduct a study on whether principals are required in schools or not, which is insensitive and ridiculous. There should be a principal in every school. Instead, a study should be conducted on whether Delhi needs the L-G or not.

Targeting the BJP-led Centre and Saxena, he said they are “adamant” about keeping control of the services department but determined not to appoint principals.

“If the government would have had control over the services department, all the recruitment would have been done in a month. The L-G and Centre are adamant to take over the services department but they are not worried about getting the principals appointed. It is very unfortunate that a person sitting on a constitutional post is saying that a study should be done on whether a principal is needed for running schools or not,” said Sisodia.  

He said that the L-G said that he has given the approval for the appointment of 126 principals which were held back by the government in the past, which is a lie.

“We sent the file for the appointment of 370 principals to the L-G. He claimed that he had revived the lapsed post of 126 principals. However, he had held back the approval of 244 posts and asked the department to conduct a study to check whether principals were required or not. Since 2015, we have been sending proposals for the appointment of principals in schools as the existing principals have retired,” added Sisodia.

