MCD House adjourned without electing mayor for third time in a month

The first two sessions -- held on January 6 and January 24 -- were adjourned by the presiding officer without electing a mayor following a ruckus and acrimonious exchanges.

Published: 06th February 2023 12:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2023 12:56 PM   |  A+A-

MCD

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The municipal House failed to elect a mayor for the third time in a month after ruckus erupted over the nominated members being allowed to vote in the election to the post.

"Municipal House in Delhi adjourned till next date," Presiding Officer Satya Sharma said.

Soon after the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) House assembled around 11:30 am, after a delay of half an hour, Sharma announced that elections to the posts of mayor, deputy mayor and Standing Committee members will be held simultaneously.

"Aldermen will be allowed to vote in the elections for mayor, deputy mayor and Standing Committee members," she said.

The announcement drew protests from AAP councillors.

Party leader Mukesh Goel said aldermen can't vote. To this, Sharma said, "People have sent you here to serve them, let the election be held."

Following this, the House was adjourned briefly. This is the third session of the House after the December 4 municipal polls.

The first two sessions -- held on January 6 and January 24 -- were adjourned by the presiding officer without electing a mayor following a ruckus and acrimonious exchanges between the members of the BJP and the AAP.

According to the Delhi Municipal Corporation (DMC) Act, 1957, the mayor and the deputy mayor are to be elected in the very first session of the House after the civic polls.

However, it's been two months since the municipal elections were held and Delhi is yet to get a mayor.

The AAP had earlier objected to Lt Governor V K Saxena nominating 10 aldermen to the MCD house without consulting the city government.

On Sunday, AAP councillors wrote to Sharma seeking debarment of the aldermen from voting in the election of mayor, deputy mayor and Standing Committee, saying that if it happens, it will be an insult to the people of Delhi.

They said the nominated members cannot vote in accordance with the Constitution and the DMC Act.

