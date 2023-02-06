New rule to cut US visa waiting time for Indians

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In line with its commitment to increase visa processing capacity across India, the United States embassy on Sunday said that some visa applicants will now be able to seek appointments in other countries. The decision will cut back the backlog, it said. The waiting time for a US visa can be up to 800 days at some centres in India.

“Do you have upcoming international travel? If so, you may be able to get a visa appointment at the US Embassy or Consulate in your destination. For example, @USEmbassyBKK has opened B1/B2 appointment capacity for Indians who will be in Thailand in the coming months,” the US embassy, in India, tweeted.

A month back, the US embassy said it would bring its visa staff in India to full strength in the next few months. It said it was launching a “surge” in staffing and other measures to boost visa processing capacity.

The US mission in India released over 2,50,000 additional B1/B2 appointments in January. A “special Saturday interview day” was also held last month in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai and Hyderabad.

The US embassy offices in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai and Hyderabad reportedly clock up processing times of up to two years for a normal visitor visa for business or tourism (B1/B2).

