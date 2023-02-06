Restaurant owner in Delhi held for serving liquor without licence

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police arrested a 43-year-old man, an owner of a restaurant, for serving illegal liquor and hookah to the customers. According to the police, information was received regarding an illegal bar and restaurant, in the name of “The DROOTS” located in Pitampura, Delhi.

Subsequently, a police team conducted a raid at the bar and restaurant. “The bar was fully crowded and liquor was being served on the tables. Bar owner namely Deepak Seth was also found present there,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer) Harender K Singh.

During the raid, as many as 19 bottles of high-brand liquor were recovered and out of which 13 were found for sale in Haryana only, and 6 bottles of whisky and nine bottles of beer for sale in Delhi were recovered. Three Hooka sets were also recovered. For not having any licence, an FIR under sections 33 and 38 of the Delhi Excise Act and the bar owner were arrested.

During interrogation, the accused, admitted his offence and disclosed that he was operating a restaurant on weekends and arranged illegal liquor for more profit. “The accused, Deepak, did not have a liquor license and purchased the liquor meant for sale in Haryana only from Gurugram,” the official said.

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police arrested a 43-year-old man, an owner of a restaurant, for serving illegal liquor and hookah to the customers. According to the police, information was received regarding an illegal bar and restaurant, in the name of “The DROOTS” located in Pitampura, Delhi. Subsequently, a police team conducted a raid at the bar and restaurant. “The bar was fully crowded and liquor was being served on the tables. Bar owner namely Deepak Seth was also found present there,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer) Harender K Singh. During the raid, as many as 19 bottles of high-brand liquor were recovered and out of which 13 were found for sale in Haryana only, and 6 bottles of whisky and nine bottles of beer for sale in Delhi were recovered. Three Hooka sets were also recovered. For not having any licence, an FIR under sections 33 and 38 of the Delhi Excise Act and the bar owner were arrested. During interrogation, the accused, admitted his offence and disclosed that he was operating a restaurant on weekends and arranged illegal liquor for more profit. “The accused, Deepak, did not have a liquor license and purchased the liquor meant for sale in Haryana only from Gurugram,” the official said.