Woman cancer patient deplaned from Delhi-NY flight by American Airlines

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A woman cancer patient has alleged that she was mistreated and offloaded after her request to put a cabin bag in the overhead locker was turned down by an American Airlines flight attendant. The incident took place on January 30 when the woman had boarded a flight from Delhi to New York.

After being deplaned, the passenger filed a complaint against the flight attendant with the Delhi Police.

Meanwhile, American Airlines has said that she was a disruptive passenger and hence had to be removed from the aircraft.

“On January 30, prior to the departure of American Airlines flight 293 from Delhi (DEL) to New York (JFK), a disruptive customer was removed from the aircraft for failure to follow crew member instructions,” the airline said in a statement. It offered a refund to her for the unused part of her journey.

The woman said that she had undergone surgery and wasn’t fit enough to bear the weight of her handbag which had to be placed in the overhead cabin.

No official statement has been made by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation on the incident yet.

“We have sought a report. We are looking into the incident,” a DGCA official told PTI.

