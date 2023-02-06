Home Cities Delhi

Woman cancer patient deplaned from Delhi-NY flight by American Airlines

The woman said that she had undergone a surgery and wasn’t fit enough to bear the weight of her handbag which had to be placed in the overhead cabin.

Published: 06th February 2023 07:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2023 07:58 AM   |  A+A-

airport, flight, aeroplane

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A woman cancer patient has alleged that she was mistreated and offloaded after her request to put a cabin bag in the overhead locker was turned down by an American Airlines flight attendant. The incident took place on January 30 when the woman had boarded a flight from Delhi to New York.

After being deplaned, the passenger filed a complaint against the flight attendant with the Delhi Police.
Meanwhile, American Airlines has said that she was a disruptive passenger and hence had to be removed from the aircraft.

“On January 30, prior to the departure of American Airlines flight 293 from Delhi (DEL) to New York (JFK), a disruptive customer was removed from the aircraft for failure to follow crew member instructions,” the airline said in a statement. It offered a refund to her for the unused part of her journey.

No official statement has been made by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation on the incident yet.

“We have sought a report. We are looking into the incident,” a DGCA official told PTI.

