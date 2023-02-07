Home Cities Delhi

AAP’s true face is out, resorting to excuses to delay mayor election: BJP

Published: 07th February 2023 07:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2023 07:14 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi BJP working president Virendra Sachdeva

By Anup Verma
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  BJP on Monday alleged that AAP leaders lured them for cross voting during MCD mayoral polls. The Opposition  said that the face, character and tactics of AAP have been exposed. Minutes before the MCD House meeting, BJP paraded its 9 councillors at its Delhi Unit office, alleging that AAP was trying to poach them with money.  

The members said that AAP is a corrupt party and the proof is that the ‘honest’  corporators were bought by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s close friends. Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said that just before the election, false claims of AAP’s honesty have been exposed. 

He said that several other councillors were also offered crores to vote in their favour. He said that it is unfortunate that AAP councillors again defied the instructions of the Presiding Officer. Despite her instructions, the two nominated AAP MLAs who have been convicted by the court did not leave the house and protested against the voting rights of the nominated councillors. 

“It is in publicly domain that a 2016 Delhi High Court order clearly states that nominated councillors will also be members of the House and can contest elections up to the highest standing committee of the corporation,” he said.

BJP leaders said their councilors, aldermen and MPs who have voting right in the MCD House will stage a protest outside the AAP headquarters on Tuesday.

