BJP instructed its councillors to stall mayor polls: AAP

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: AAP on Monday launched an all-out attack on BJP, accusing it of hatching a conspiracy to stall the mayoral election for the third time by disrupting the MCD House. AAP MP Sanjay Singh alleged that presiding officer Satya Sharma, appointed by the L-G, disregarded all constitutional laws.

“Presiding officer said that the alderman will have voting rights. Our question is, where has this rule come from? Will the L-G define the constitution now?” said Singh. The presiding officer said the polls will be held simultaneously which is also wrong as the agenda stated that the mayoral elections will be held first, the AAP leader said.

He added that BJP is strangling democracy and disrespecting the Constitution by not allowing the election of mayor, deputy mayor and standing committee to be held. The Presiding Officer violated the Constitution and the DMC Act and tried to hold elections while allowing Aldermen to vote.

AAP MLA Atishi claimed the BJP had planned to disrupt the proceedings so that the House could be adjourned. She said, “We knew that BJP will create ruckus and the Presiding Officer of BJP will postpone the election, and that is exactly what happened. We will appeal in the court that the mayor’s election should be held under its supervision and the Aldermen should not be allowed to vote.”

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said, “The BJP has instructed its councilors not to allow the mayoral election to take place. He added, “The BJP wants to run the MCD forcibly and hence it is resorting to ruckus in the House.”

