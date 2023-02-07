Home Cities Delhi

BJP instructed its councillors to stall mayor polls: AAP

AAP MP Sanjay added that BJP is strangling democracy and disrespecting the Constitution by not allowing the election of mayor, deputy mayor and standing committee to be held.

Published: 07th February 2023 07:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2023 07:39 AM   |  A+A-

Manish Sisodia

Manish Sisodia (Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  AAP on Monday launched an all-out attack on BJP, accusing it of hatching a conspiracy to stall the mayoral election for the third time by disrupting the MCD House. AAP MP Sanjay Singh alleged that presiding officer Satya Sharma, appointed by the L-G, disregarded all constitutional laws.

“Presiding officer said that the alderman will have voting rights. Our question is, where has this rule come from? Will the L-G define the constitution now?” said Singh. The presiding officer said the polls will be held simultaneously which is also wrong as the agenda stated that the mayoral elections will be held first, the AAP leader said.

He added that BJP is strangling democracy and disrespecting the Constitution by not allowing the election of mayor, deputy mayor and standing committee to be held. The Presiding Officer violated the Constitution and the DMC Act and tried to hold elections while allowing Aldermen to vote. 

AAP MLA Atishi claimed the BJP had planned to disrupt the proceedings so that the House could be adjourned. She said, “We knew that BJP will create ruckus and the Presiding Officer of BJP will postpone the election, and that is exactly what happened. We will appeal in the court that the mayor’s election should be held under its supervision and the Aldermen should not be allowed to vote.” 

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said, “The BJP has instructed its councilors not to allow the mayoral election to take place. He added, “The BJP wants to run the MCD forcibly and hence it is resorting to ruckus in the House.” 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AAP MCD Mayor polls BJP
India Matters
Lawyer Lekshmana Chandra Victoria Gowri sworn in as additional judge of Madras High Court. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath)
Advocate Victoria Gowri sworn in as additional judge of Madras HC; SC dismisses petition against her
Journalist Rana Ayyub (Photo | Rana Ayyub Twitter)
PMLA case: SC dismisses plea of journalist Rana Ayyub challenging summons by Ghaziabad court
Signage of Adani's compressed natural gas station are displayed at company's outlet in Ahmedabad, India. (Photo | AP)
Most Adani group companies rise in morning trade, AEL gains 5 per cent
Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. (Photo | A Sanesh)
Delhi Government hasn't agreed to provide financial support to RRTS corridors: Hardeep Singh Puri

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp