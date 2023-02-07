Delhi: Kabaddi player alleges coach raped her seven years ago, blackmailing now 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has registered a case after a 27-year-old woman Kabaddi player lodged a complaint alleging that she was raped seven years back by her coach in the national capital and is now being blackmailed by the accused person over leaking her private pictures, an official said on Monday.

The accused coach, identified as Joginder, is yet to be arrested.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harsh Wardhan said the victim woman lodged a complaint at Baba Haridas Nagar police station against her coach stating that way back in 2012, she used to prepare for a Kabaddi competition at Hirankudna near Mundka.

“In March, 2015, her coach made sexual relation with her without her consent and three years later in 2018, the accused forced her to give him a part of the winning amount,” the DCP said, adding the victim woman even transferred an amount of Rs 43.5 lakh in a bank account of the accused Joginder.

The woman further stated that she was married in 2021 and now the accused coach was blackmailing her to leak her private photos. Accordingly, based on the complaint, the police immediately registered an FIR under section 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code. The senior official said the victim woman on Monday joined the investigation and her statement under section 164 of the CrPc was recorded at a local court.

