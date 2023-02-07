Delhi: Man arrested for impersonating Vice-President Dhankhar

Ujwal Jalali By

NEW DELHI: The Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations unit of the Delhi Police’s Special Cell has arrested an Indian national residing in Italy for allegedly seeking favours from senior bureaucrats after impersonating as the Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar.

The accused, identified as Gagandeep Singh (22), has been residing in Offanengo, Italy since 2007 with his family. Apart from accused Gagandeep, the police also arrested a 29-year-old man named Ashwani Kumar who had allegedly shared OTP for creation of a fake WhatsApp account having a picture of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (IFSO) Prashant Gautam said information regarding creation of a fake WhatsApp account using the photo of the Vice president of India was received at IFSO unit of Delhi Police. Accordingly, a case was registered and a team was constituted to identify and arrest the scamsters involved in this.

“Immediately, details of the impersonating WhatsApp profile were obtained from WhatsApp and the IP Address of the sender was traced back to Italy,” the DCP said. The official said raids were conducted and one person namely Ashwani Kumar, a resident of Samana in Punjab was apprehended who had shared the OTP for the alleged WhatsApp account.

“After an extensive hi-tech investigation, human intelligence and analysing technical details provided from social media platforms, the accused was identified as an Indian national Gagandeep Singh who was living in Italy. The team working on the case collected details about the accused from FRRO, banks and regional passport office and finally he was apprehended from the Delhi Airport,” Gautam saiid.

During interrogation of the accused people, it was revealed that before creating the impersonating WhatsApp account of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankkar, the accused Gagandeep Singh watched various You-tube videos.

