Delhi: Tihar initiative to deter youth from taking up crime again

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Prison Administration has developed a structured programme for young offenders who are currently lodged at the high-security Tihar Jail in a bid to reduce the rate of recidivism.

Recidivism is the tendency of a convicted criminal to reoffend. In 2022, the recidivism among young inmates (age group 18- 21 years), like the one who are incarcerated in cases of theft, snatching and rape, was 17 per cent.

“This recidivism happens because of their socio-economic conditions and lack of educational chances given to them,” senior officials said. Notably, there are 16 jails in Delhi -- Tihar, Rohini and Mandoli -- in which central jail no. 5, Tihar, is for young offenders with a capacity of 750 inmates. However, currently, around 990 inmates are lodged in this jail.

The jail was commissioned in 1996 for preventing the young inmates from becoming habitual offenders in the close proximity of hard core criminals. Before that there was a separate ward in jail for them.

The official said a number of activities viz. moral teaching, vocational training, yoga classes, music classes, educational classes and computer classes will be undertaken for the inmates.

“Teachers for primary education and secondary education are taking classes from Monday to Friday. Sports teachers are also providing coaching to 50 inmates for various sports such as Basketball, Kho-Kho, Volleyball, Chess etc,” the officials said.

