BJP blames AAP for ‘disrupting’ Delhi Mayor polls

Anup Verma By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Hundreds of BJP leaders, including its MPs, MLAs and councillors, on Tuesday, staged protest in front of the AAP office, accusing the ruling party of disrupting the mayoral election in the MCD House meeting. The party leaders alleged that the Arvind Kejriwal-led party has been delaying the mayoral elections because of an internal rift. The opposition leaders said during the mayor’s election, the AAP “resorted to hooliganism” and did the work of subverting constitutional norms inside the House. The party said after snatching the presiding officer’s mike, creating ruckus by climbing on the table and hurting BJP women councillors, now AAP leaders are saying that elections are not being held in the House. Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said during the mayor’s election, AAP started creating ruckus. He warned Kejriwal that AAP would have to give up hooliganism as the BJP could no longer see the national capital being ruined. Sachdeva said BJP will continue to fight for getting the city its mayor. Leader of Opposition Ramveer Singh Bidhuri said that at the behest of Arvind Kejriwal, his party councillors created ruckus only when they came into the corporation house for the election of mayor. Even BJP women councillors were beaten up and abused. He said that Kejriwal’s habit of misleading the people has become old and now the public has understood what detours Kejriwal is taking to destroy Delhi.