Delhi Police move HC against relief to Sharjeel Imam

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police on Tuesday approached the High Court against the trial court’s order discharging 11 people, including student activists Sharjeel Imam and Asif Iqbal Tanha, in a violence case at Jamia Millia Islamia in December 2019.

Discharging them in the case, the trial court had said that the probe agencies should be able to decide the difference between dissent and insurrection, saying Imam and others were roped in as ‘’scapegoats” in the case. According to sources, the petition is yet to be cleared for listing before the high court.

Imam was accused of instigating the riots by delivering a provocative speech at the Jamia Milia University on December 13, 2019. He will continue to remain in jail as he is an accused in the larger conspiracy case of the 2020 northeast Delhi riots.

In the February 4 trial court order, the court said: The long trial of the persons accused in the case is not well for the justice system.

