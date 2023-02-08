Government releases funds for 12 Delhi University colleges

Amit Pandey By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The funding for the 12 Delhi University colleges that were under its purview was finally given out by the government after much outcry. The teachers, however, asserted that this allocation is insufficient.

A teacher claims that there is a discrepancy of over Rs 113 crores between the grants that the Delhi government approved and those that were needed. For instance, Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College needed Rs 67 crore for the fiscal year 2022 — 23, but the government only approved Rs 42 crore.

“The college required around Rs 3.5 crore for paying the monthly salary of teachers, which is Rs 42 crore annually. After that, The administration required Rs 25 lakh per month for electricity, Rs 8 lakh for water bills and Rs 40 lakh for property tax,” said a senior official who wishes not to be named.

“In this sanctioned amount, the college can pay salary up to full in December and partial in January. The college won’t be able to give an amount for LTC, medical benefits and other children’s education allowance in this situation,” said professor PK Jha, president of the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya staff association.

NEW DELHI: The funding for the 12 Delhi University colleges that were under its purview was finally given out by the government after much outcry. The teachers, however, asserted that this allocation is insufficient. A teacher claims that there is a discrepancy of over Rs 113 crores between the grants that the Delhi government approved and those that were needed. For instance, Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College needed Rs 67 crore for the fiscal year 2022 — 23, but the government only approved Rs 42 crore. “The college required around Rs 3.5 crore for paying the monthly salary of teachers, which is Rs 42 crore annually. After that, The administration required Rs 25 lakh per month for electricity, Rs 8 lakh for water bills and Rs 40 lakh for property tax,” said a senior official who wishes not to be named. “In this sanctioned amount, the college can pay salary up to full in December and partial in January. The college won’t be able to give an amount for LTC, medical benefits and other children’s education allowance in this situation,” said professor PK Jha, president of the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya staff association.