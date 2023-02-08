Home Cities Delhi

Government releases funds for 12 Delhi University colleges

After that, The administration required Rs 25 lakh per month for electricity, Rs 8 lakh for water bills and Rs 40 lakh for property tax,” said a senior official who wishes not to be named. 

Published: 08th February 2023 07:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2023 07:37 AM   |  A+A-

University of Delhi, Delhi University

University of Delhi (Photo | Express))

By Amit Pandey
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:   The funding for the 12 Delhi University colleges that were under its purview was finally given out by the government after much outcry. The teachers, however, asserted that this allocation is insufficient.

A teacher claims that there is a discrepancy of over Rs 113 crores between the grants that the Delhi government approved and those that were needed. For instance, Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College needed Rs 67 crore for the fiscal year 2022 — 23, but the government only approved Rs 42 crore.

“The college required around Rs 3.5 crore for paying the monthly salary of teachers, which is Rs 42 crore annually. After that, The administration required Rs 25 lakh per month for electricity, Rs 8 lakh for water bills and Rs 40 lakh for property tax,” said a senior official who wishes not to be named. 

“In this sanctioned amount, the college can pay salary up to full in December and partial in January. The college won’t be able to give an amount for LTC, medical benefits and other children’s education allowance in this situation,” said professor PK Jha, president of the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya staff association. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi University DU funds
India Matters
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das. (Photo | PTI)
RBI raises repo rate by 25 bps, revises inflation and growth forecast
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court agrees to set up new bench to hear review plea in 2012 Chhawla gangrape case
CBI Headquarters. (File Photo | PTI)
CBI arrests Hyderabad-based chartered accountant in Delhi excise policy case
Image used for representational purpose only.
NEET PG 2023: Internership cut-off date deadline extended to August 11, MDS till June 30

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp