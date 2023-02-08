Issue sewer connections to every house: Delhi CM

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday instructed officers to provide sewer connections to every household on a war footing. The CM said, “One of our priorities is to connect the whole of Delhi with the sewer network so that untreated water does not get discharged into Yamuna.

The Household Sewer Connection Project and Yamuna cleaning project will now be reviewed every 15 days.” The CM has also directed officers to expedite progress on all fronts on these projects. The CM also enquired about the houses that have been connected to the sewer network so far under the ‘Mukhyamantri Muft Sewer Connection Yojana’ and also asked for a status update of those houses which are yet to be connected. He also reviewed the reasons cited by officials regarding the houses that have not yet been connected to the sewer network.

Officials of the Delhi Jal Board informed Kejriwal that the scheme for providing sewer connections is going on as per the timeline, and many targets have already been achieved.

