Over 5,000 priests stage protest outside Delhi CM house, demand monthly salary

The protest, which was organised by the BJP Mandir, was also attended by the senior party functionaries, including local parliamentarian Manoj Tiwari, Ramesh Bidhuri, Virendra Sachdeva and others.

Published: 08th February 2023 07:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2023 07:34 AM   |  A+A-

Priests protest over their monthly salaries outside the residence of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in New Delhi on Tuesday | PTI

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:   Accusing Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for discriminating against temple priests, thousands of priests across the city on Tuesday gathered outside the CM’s residence to demand monthly salaries for the priests. 

More than 5,000 saints and temple priests from different areas of Delhi sat in protest carrying saffron flags and sloganeering 'Jai Shri Ram' and chanting Hanuman Chalisa.

“Hindu society is the most tolerant society, but when its power to tolerate ends, a war like Mahabharata also takes place,” said Manoj Tiwari, while addressing the gathering. Addressing the saints, the Leader of Opposition Ramveer Singh Bidhuri said, “ If the Imams of the mosques are being given a salary of Rs 40,000 per month, then why not the priests of the temples. Today, the priests of all the temples of Delhi are demanding an answer to this question.”

Karnail Singh, Convenor of Mandir cell, said that thousands of saints, mahatmas and priests present today are witness to the fact that Kejriwal’s anti-Hindu mentality is no longer going to work in Delhi and this struggle of ours will continue.

Comments

