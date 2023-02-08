Home Cities Delhi

Regularise 4,500 NDMC staff: Delhi CM

The Delhi CM also urged the Union Home Ministry to approve the Recruitment Rules of Group ‘C’ posts in NDMC for grant of permanent employee status to Regular Muster Roll (RMR) employees of NDMC.

Published: 08th February 2023 07:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2023 07:38 AM   |  A+A-

There are around 4,500 employees in the NDMC who are presently working as (regular muster roll employees) and are waiting to become regular employees

NEW DELHI:   Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday wrote to Union Home Minister 
Amit Shah seeking regularisation of 4,500 employees of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC). 
Kejriwal said that the necessary instructions should be issued for speedy approval for Recruitment Rules of Group ‘C’ posts, so that RMR employees can be regularised in the council.

The Delhi CM also urged the Union Home Ministry to approve the Recruitment Rules of Group 'C' posts in NDMC for grant of permanent employee status to Regular Muster Roll (RMR) employees of NDMC.  
Kejriwal pointed out that the proposal for approval of draft Recruitment Rules of Group ‘C’ posts in NDMC had been sent to the MHA vide letter on  September 25, 2020 after approval from NDMC Council in its meeting on August 4, 2020.

He reminded Shah that the civic body had also written a letter to the Union Home Ministry on May 23, 2022 and answered the queries raised by the department on this matter. He also said that the council wrote another letter as a reminder on November 23 2022, but so far no action has been taken by the Union Home Ministry in this matter.

In his letter dated February 6, Kejriwal mentioned that these are “very poor people” and many of them have been working in NDMC for the “last 20-25 years”. “Because of them being not regularised, they are facing issues in running households with an ordinary income. So, I appeal that they be regularised on humanitarian grounds,” 

Kejriwal said in the letter in Hindi.

In his letter, the CM stated, “Necessary instructions should be issued for speedy approval for Recruitment Rules of Group ‘C’ posts, so that around 4,500 RMR employees can be regularised in NDMC. The proposal for speedy approval for Recruitment Rules of Group ‘C’ posts has been sent several times, yet the demand for regularisation of employees has not yet been met by the Centre. It has become difficult for non-permanent employees to run their household on a meagre salary, and therefore for the sake of humanity these employees should be made permanent.”

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wrote, “I would like to draw your kind attention to my previous letter written on March 22, 2022, in which I had said that necessary instructions should be issued for early approval for Recruitment Rules of Group ‘C’ posts.”

