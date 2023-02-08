Sharpshooters belonging to gangster held in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has arrested two sharpshooters of the infamous Pandat Gang while they were roaming in the area of northwest Delhi to commit the murder of a rival gang member, an official said on Tuesday. The accused, identified as Shiv Chandan Pandat alias Pandat Shooter (23) and Rohit (22), were expanding their gang by especially targeting those youngsters who were disowned by their families due to their involvement in criminal activities at a tender age.

The accused used to shoot videos of their hooliganism in order to publicize their ‘Pandat Gang’. They even made profiles on social media (using gang name & notorious words like Devils, Ziddi Ladka, Eagles or 302) and used to upload their videos to show off. According to the police, the accused Chandan Pandat even imprinted scary tattoos of gang name and of an eagle sitting on skulls & bones.

He was impressed by crime movies like ‘KGF’, ‘Arjun Pandat’ & ‘Ziddi’ and he even copied the hair style of KGF’s character- Rocky Bhai, in order to impersonate his lifestyle.

