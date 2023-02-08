Home Cities Delhi

Sunanda Pushkar case: Shashi Tharoor opposes Delhi cops’ plea, says it lacks details

The reply said that it seemed that the state was only making an excuse in an attempt to justify the inordinate and inexplicable delay caused in filing the revision petition.

Published: 08th February 2023 07:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2023 07:36 AM   |  A+A-

The late Sunanda Pushkar along with husband and Congress leader Shashi Tharoor

The late Sunanda Pushkar along with husband and Congress leader Shashi Tharoor. (File Photo)

By Jaison Wilson
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:   Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday opposed a plea by Delhi Police for condonation of delay in challenging the trial court order discharging him in his wife Sunanda Pushkar’s death case, saying the cops have given a vague explanation without any details.

Senior advocate Vikas Pahwa, representing Tharoor, has submitted that the revision petition has been filed by the Delhi Police 15 months after the trial court passed its order on August 18, 2021, clearing him from all charges.  It was submitted that the State has given a vague explanation that the previous petition was filed in November 2021 by the office of additional standing counsel and objection could not be removed for a long time due to the rise in COVID-19 cases and thereafter a new counsel was appointed and it was found that the earlier petition has been lost.

The reply said that it seemed that the state was only making an excuse in an attempt to justify the inordinate and inexplicable delay caused in filing the revision petition. The police had given a ‘vague explanation’ and were making an excuse in order to justify the ‘inordinate and inexplicable delay’ caused in filing the revision petition, it was argued.

Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma directed that Tharoor’s response be brought on record while listing the case for hearing on May 17. Tharoor was discharged in the case more than seven years after businesswoman Pushkar was found dead in a luxury hotel here. Pushkar, was found dead in a suite of a luxury hotel on the night of January 17, 2014.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shashi Tharoor Sunanda Pushkar
India Matters
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das. (Photo | PTI)
RBI raises repo rate by 25 bps, revises inflation and growth forecast
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court agrees to set up new bench to hear review plea in 2012 Chhawla gangrape case
CBI Headquarters. (File Photo | PTI)
CBI arrests Hyderabad-based chartered accountant in Delhi excise policy case
Image used for representational purpose only.
NEET PG 2023: Internership cut-off date deadline extended to August 11, MDS till June 30

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp