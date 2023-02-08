Sunanda Pushkar case: Shashi Tharoor opposes Delhi cops’ plea, says it lacks details

Jaison Wilson By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday opposed a plea by Delhi Police for condonation of delay in challenging the trial court order discharging him in his wife Sunanda Pushkar’s death case, saying the cops have given a vague explanation without any details.

Senior advocate Vikas Pahwa, representing Tharoor, has submitted that the revision petition has been filed by the Delhi Police 15 months after the trial court passed its order on August 18, 2021, clearing him from all charges. It was submitted that the State has given a vague explanation that the previous petition was filed in November 2021 by the office of additional standing counsel and objection could not be removed for a long time due to the rise in COVID-19 cases and thereafter a new counsel was appointed and it was found that the earlier petition has been lost.

The reply said that it seemed that the state was only making an excuse in an attempt to justify the inordinate and inexplicable delay caused in filing the revision petition. The police had given a ‘vague explanation’ and were making an excuse in order to justify the ‘inordinate and inexplicable delay’ caused in filing the revision petition, it was argued.

Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma directed that Tharoor’s response be brought on record while listing the case for hearing on May 17. Tharoor was discharged in the case more than seven years after businesswoman Pushkar was found dead in a luxury hotel here. Pushkar, was found dead in a suite of a luxury hotel on the night of January 17, 2014.

NEW DELHI: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday opposed a plea by Delhi Police for condonation of delay in challenging the trial court order discharging him in his wife Sunanda Pushkar’s death case, saying the cops have given a vague explanation without any details. Senior advocate Vikas Pahwa, representing Tharoor, has submitted that the revision petition has been filed by the Delhi Police 15 months after the trial court passed its order on August 18, 2021, clearing him from all charges. It was submitted that the State has given a vague explanation that the previous petition was filed in November 2021 by the office of additional standing counsel and objection could not be removed for a long time due to the rise in COVID-19 cases and thereafter a new counsel was appointed and it was found that the earlier petition has been lost. The reply said that it seemed that the state was only making an excuse in an attempt to justify the inordinate and inexplicable delay caused in filing the revision petition. The police had given a ‘vague explanation’ and were making an excuse in order to justify the ‘inordinate and inexplicable delay’ caused in filing the revision petition, it was argued. Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma directed that Tharoor’s response be brought on record while listing the case for hearing on May 17. Tharoor was discharged in the case more than seven years after businesswoman Pushkar was found dead in a luxury hotel here. Pushkar, was found dead in a suite of a luxury hotel on the night of January 17, 2014.