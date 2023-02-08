Home Cities Delhi

Teacher detained for sexually assaulting Class 3 girl in Delhi govt school

The incident took place last week when the child was allegedly lured by the man and taken to a secluded place inside the school where he sexually assaulted her.

Published: 08th February 2023 04:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2023 04:04 PM   |  A+A-

Minor Rape

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo |EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A 40-year-old teacher in a government school in east Delhi has been detained for allegedly sexually assaulting an eight-year-old Class 3 girl inside the school premises, police said on Wednesday.

The sports teacher has been associated with the school in east Delhi's New Ashok Nagar area since 2016 and is now being questioned, an official said.

The incident took place last week when the child was allegedly lured by the man and taken to a secluded place inside the school where he sexually assaulted her. The matter came to light when her mother got suspicious about her child's behaviour.

The eight-year-old narrated what had happened when her mother asked her about it. The parents approached the police on Wednesday after that.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (east) Amrutha Guguloth said a team was sent to the spot after they received a call about the incident that happened about four-five days earlier.

ALSO READ | Two students held for rape, outraging modesty

The girl has been counselled and medically examined.

A case has been registered against the accused teacher under Sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and other relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, Guguloth said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi sexually assaulting case
India Matters
(Representational image)
Seven die of suffocation in Andhra Pradesh's oil factory
An Odiya man carries his wife's body on his shoulders after she died while travelling in an auto at Chelluru Ring Road, in Vizianagaram. (Photo | PTI)
Odisha man walks kilometres with wife's body on shoulders after her death in Andhra
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Excise scam: ED arrest media firm owner who managed AAP's Goa campaign
Vehicles move past a signage near the entrance of Adani Corporate House in Ahmedabad, India. (File Photo | AP)
MSCI review puts India's Adani shares back in the red

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp