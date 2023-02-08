Yamuna pollution: Delhi L-G seeks urgent meeting with Haryana Chief Minister

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G) VK Saxena on Tuesday urged Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar to “urgently” convene a meeting between the state and Delhi to find a sustainable solution to the Yamuna pollution, Raj Niwas officials said.

In a letter written to Khattar, Saxena highlighted that the toxic waste discharged by Haryana into the Najafgarh drain has severe ramifications for the health of city residents and those living in satellite towns, they added. In the letter, the L-G called for collective action and urged the Haryana CM to meet at his convenience.

“The toxic discharge from Najafgarh drain into river Yamuna has major public health ramifications not only for the people of NCR but also downstream in your state and Uttar Pradesh and thus calls for collective action on our parts. In view of the above, I request your personal intervention and solicit a meeting of two states as per your convenience, preferably in Delhi or at Chandigarh at the earliest; so that corrective measures in terms of the order dated 09.01.2023 of the NGT may be taken to tackle the issue of pollution in the River Yamuna,” he wrote in the letter.

Raj Niwas officials said the letter was written by the L-G in an effort to the responsibility given by the National Green Tribunal to tackle the Yamuna pollution. The tribunal has constituted a committee and appointed Saxena as its head.

Officials also said that the L-G had discussed the issue of Yamuna Pollution at the North Zonal Council Meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah at Jaipur in July last year.

