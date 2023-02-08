Home Cities Delhi

Youth arrested for killing elderly woman in east Delhi

The victim woman named Shanti Devi, who used to live alone, was found dead at her residence on January 29 morning. She was allegedly smothered to death and her hands were tied. 

Published: 08th February 2023 07:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2023 07:25 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Ujwal Jalali
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:   Delhi Police has arrested a 24-year-old man who along with his two more associates allegedly murdered an 88-year-old woman during burglary at the victim’s single storey house in north east Delhi’s Karawal Nagar area.

The accused, identified as Badal, used to work at a hospital in Vaishali, Ghaziabad (UP) as a housekeeper. The other two suspects, identified as Kamal (father of Badal) and Ashok (son of Kamal’s sister), are still at large. The victim woman named Shanti Devi, who used to live alone, was found dead at her residence on January 29 morning. She was allegedly smothered to death and her hands were tied. 

The house was ransacked and the lock of almirah was broken which raised suspicion of a robbery. Accordingly, the police registered a case under sections 392 (robbery) and 302 (murder) of the IPC and began probing the matter.

“It was a hard nut to crack, as ‘no’ CCTV was found installed near the place of crime. When police teams started analyzing the available CCTV footage of nearby areas, it was a herculean task like ‘tracing a needle in the hay stack’,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Sanjay Kumar Sain said.

During investigation, it surfaced that on that night there was a Jagaran in a nearby lane and thus there was a lot of public movement. On thorough analysis of CCTV footage several persons were shortlisted and their particulars were verified through local informers and other sources.

“At last, three suspects were earmarked through CCTV footage. Their route was trailed which ended at a dead end in the area of Rama Garden, Karawal Nagar Extension. The residents of those areas were verified one by one. On verification, it surfaced that a house is locked for 3-4 days and their residents are not seen by neighbours,” the DCP said.

The investigators began gathering more information about them from local sources. The detailed analysis of call detail records of their mobile phones, confirmed their presence near the house of the victim on the fateful night.

A team which was stationed at that suspected house in Rama Garden, Karawal Nagar nabbed badal when he was clandestinely trying to enter the house.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi murder Youth kills elderly woman
India Matters
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das. (Photo | PTI)
RBI raises repo rate by 25 bps, revises inflation and growth forecast
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court agrees to set up new bench to hear review plea in 2012 Chhawla gangrape case
CBI Headquarters. (File Photo | PTI)
CBI arrests Hyderabad-based chartered accountant in Delhi excise policy case
Image used for representational purpose only.
NEET PG 2023: Internership cut-off date deadline extended to August 11, MDS till June 30

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp