Delhi AIIMS directs all departments to build ICUs and HCUs

Ashish Srivastava By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a move towards transitioning into a higher critical care facility as contemplated in the master plan, the AIIMS has directed all clinical departments to create their own small Intensive Care Units and High Dependency Units.

The hospital said that it could be done by the departments by converting a few of their existing wards. The move is aimed to increase the bed capacity up to 30% of the total bed strength, mandated under the institute’s master plan, which is less than 10% currently, officials said.

“The percentage of ICU and HDU beds in AIIMS, New Delhi is less than 10%. This number is contemplated to rise above 30% after the implementation of the plan. However, there is a requirement to make a concerted effort to augment our critical care capacity by converting a few existing ward beds to ICU & HDU beds,” the order read.

The institute said the goal could be achieved through optimising space planning within the existing wards, efficient utilization of existing human resources and utilising existing medical equipment.

NEW DELHI: In a move towards transitioning into a higher critical care facility as contemplated in the master plan, the AIIMS has directed all clinical departments to create their own small Intensive Care Units and High Dependency Units. The hospital said that it could be done by the departments by converting a few of their existing wards. The move is aimed to increase the bed capacity up to 30% of the total bed strength, mandated under the institute’s master plan, which is less than 10% currently, officials said. “The percentage of ICU and HDU beds in AIIMS, New Delhi is less than 10%. This number is contemplated to rise above 30% after the implementation of the plan. However, there is a requirement to make a concerted effort to augment our critical care capacity by converting a few existing ward beds to ICU & HDU beds,” the order read. The institute said the goal could be achieved through optimising space planning within the existing wards, efficient utilization of existing human resources and utilising existing medical equipment.