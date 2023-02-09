Delhi Court grants bail to POCSO accused within 25 days

Jaison Wilson By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A Delhi Court granted bail to a man accused in a POCSO (The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) case within 25 days of registering the case and ordered the cops to inquire about the role of the investigating officer in registering the FIR.

"Keeping in view all the aforesaid factors and also the fact that IO has not asked for any further custodial interrogation, the applicant/ accused is admitted to bail on furnishing personal bond/ surety bond in the sum of Rs. 30,000/- each ...on conditions," the court said.

The judge observed that the victim had stated that she was with the accused in 2018 and the present case has been registered on January 13, 2023, at Delhi’s Khayala Police station. It was also noted in the order that the victim, as per her school records, is 22 years of age and had no threat perception.

The accused is a government employee, working as Nursing Officer since October 2015 at Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital, New Delhi. The complainant alleged that the accused befriended her when she was a minor and entered into a relationship with her with the promise of marriage, while she was still a minor. He was arrested following the complaint and sent to Tihar prison.

Adv Samta Jain appeared for the accused and argued that the victim has been involved in a similar case last year, in which another man forcibly made to pay the money to the same victim and Investigating Officer (IO). She has also filed a record of the conversation, wherein the IO was allegedly demanding money.

On the other hand, the IO opposed the bail application on grounds that the offence committed by the accused is grave and serious in nature and the accused may threaten the victim or tamper with the evidence, if granted bail.

It is further stated that the victim in her statement under Section 164 Cr.P.C. has alleged that the accused had vaginal and anal intercourse with her and threatened to kill her if she complained to anyone. The victim also claimed that he had made a false promise to marry her.

The court, after granting bail to the accused, said that he shall not make any contact with the victim and appear before the Court on each and every date of hearing as and when the charge sheet is filed.

