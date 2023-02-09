Home Cities Delhi

JNU festival to celebrate solidarity

Jawahar Lal Nehru University teacher’s association is organising a four-day programme - Mosaic: Judte Jodte JNU- to celebrate the spirit of the university from February 9-12.

Jawaharlal Nehru University, JNU

Jawaharlal Nehru University. (Photo| JNU Facebook)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Jawahar Lal Nehru University teacher’s association is organising a four-day programme - Mosaic: Judte Jodte JNU- to celebrate the spirit of the university from February 9-12. Personalities, including Bollywood actor Nasserudin Shah, Journalist Ravish Kumar, Historian Romila Thapar and others are invited to the festival.

Various programmes including a food festival, film screening, and performance - on different issues will be organised during the event.  In the past few years, there have been attempts to tarnish the image of the university in the public domain. Despite all of this, the university has continued to be a top educational institution,” said a JNUTA member.

The festival focuses on diversity, solidarity, empathy and difference - qualities that have been foundational in making the university community exist within and outside the campus said the organiser. 

