On AAP plea, SC issues notice to L-G, MCD chief over delay in mayor polls

Shruti Kakkar By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued notice to Delhi LG, Pro Tem Presiding Officer Satya Sharma, GNCTD & MCD Commissioner in a plea by AAP candidate Shelly Oberoi to bar nominated members from voting in mayoral elections and other meetings of the corporation. A bench headed by CJI DY Chandrachud, while seeking a response, posted the pleas for Monday.

Along with time-bound completion, AAP, in the plea, has sought for removal of Satya Sharma as Pro Tem presiding officer, summoning a meeting of the MCD House within a week and not adjourning the same till the holding of mayor elections.

Oberoi has also sought to conduct elections for the posts of deputy mayor and standing committee members. For AAP, senior advocate AM Singhvi submitted that though elections were to be conducted on December 4, 2022, the situation at present was that no election had been conducted for mayor, deputy mayor and the members of the standing committee.

Referring to Article 243R, which bars nominated members from voting, he said that the decision of nominated members being allowed to vote in the election to the posts was unconstitutional. Citing Section 76 of the DMC Act, which mandates the mayor and deputy mayor to chair all meetings, he said the simultaneous holding of polls for three posts (mayor, deputy mayor and standing committee members) was contrary to the Act.

