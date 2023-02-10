Home Cities Delhi

2020 Delhi riots: HC asks Shahrukh Pathan to move trial court in assault plea

During the course of the hearing, it was informed the court that though a similar plea was moved in the trial court, it was posted for February 28 sans directions in the matter.

Published: 10th February 2023

Northeast Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan (Photo | PTI)

By Jaison Wilson
NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has asked Shahrukh Pathan, an accused in the north-east Delhi riots cases, to move to the trial court after hearing his plea alleging assault and threat inside the prison and seeking action against the jail officials. Before Justice Amit Sharma, Pathan’s counsel Khalid Akhtar said there is no order for the protection of Pathan inside his cell. 

During the course of the hearing, it was informed by the court that though a similar plea was moved in the trial court, it was posted for February 28 sans directions in the matter. The trial court also did not order any direction to keep the CCTV footage in this regard.

The court suggested that it would be appropriate to move the trial court with the plea for an early hearing and if nothing happens then the applicant can approach the high court. Accordingly, the plea was withdrawn. Pathan’s pictures, in which he was seen aiming a pistol at Police Head Constable Deepak Dahiya on February 24, 2020, went viral, and he was slapped with various cases during the riots. 

His illegal firearm, a 7.65 mm pistol along with two live rounds was recovered and several shots had been fired by him, according to police. The FIR in the gun-waving case was registered under various Sections of the IPC and Section 27 of the Arms Act. In December 2021, the trial court framed charges against Pathan and other accused in the FIR.

