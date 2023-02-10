Home Cities Delhi

BJP stages protest, demands resignation of Delhi CM Kejriwal

The party leaders alleged that CM Kejriwal does not tolerate any kind of opposition, be it from political opponents, administrative officials or even judiciary comments on his government.

BJP Flags (Photo | PTI)

By Anup Verma
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi BJP leaders with hundreds of party workers on Thursday took out a protest march from Saheedi Park towards Delhi Secretariat against the Fees Back Unit (FBU) spying case related to the Delhi government.

Raising slogans, they demanded the arrest of CM Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in the spying case. During the protest, the police detained state-working president Virendra Sachdeva and several others. The law enforcement agency took them to IP Estate police station where they were released after some time.

The party leaders alleged that CM Kejriwal does not tolerate any kind of opposition, be it from political opponents, administrative officials or even judiciary comments on his government. Kejriwal believes in suppressing and maligning opponents. They said that when Kejriwal came to power in 2015, the first thing he did was to stop the entry of the media to the secretariat, then banned the officials from speaking to the media then tried to suppress the political opponents associated with the BJP but as the police were not subordinate to his government so he was unsuccessful.

