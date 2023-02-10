Home Cities Delhi

If big people are scared of me, I’m at par with PM: Delhi deputy CM

Manish Sisodia says BJP made a new allegation against him that he has been spying on that party since 2015

Published: 10th February 2023 07:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2023 07:05 AM   |  A+A-

Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia

Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia. (Photo | PTI)

By Anup Verma
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: If “big people” are scared of him, it means he is now at par with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Thursday, his first remarks on allegations of ‘political intelligence’ gathering by AAP government’s Feedback Unit.

Amid accusation of snooping of Union Ministers, MPs, L-G’s office, media houses, businessmen and judges through FBU, Sisodia said that BJP made a new allegation against him saying that he has been spying on them since 2015.

“BJP has brought in new allegations against me that since 2015, I have been involved in snooping on them. If such big people, whose existence is dependent on using CBI, ED and Pegasus to conspire against
opposition leaders are scared of me, it seems that I have become equal to PM Modi,” said Sisodia. His party has claimed that the BJP’s allegation that he was involved in “political snooping” is “completely false”. The arvind Kejriwal government has also said the matter is “politically motivated”.

The CBI claimed that the Feedback Unit set up by the government to check corruption allegedly collected ‘political intelligence’, a charge denied by AAP. It also alleged that Kejriwal moved the proposal in a Cabinet meeting in 2015, but no agenda note was circulated. No sanction from the lieutenant governor was taken for appointments in the FBU, it has alleged.

Delhi BJP Spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor, however, said that Sisodia’s reaction is regrettable and proves a famous saying, “badnaam honge toh kya naam na hoga.” The saffron party said that it is shocking that despite being named in so many scams, Sisodia appears to have no repentance and in fact he seems to be looking for fame in infamy.

Earlier, the government refuted the allegation saying that about 163 cases were registered against AAP. However, BJP has not been able to prove even a single case. As many as 134 of these have been dismissed by the courts and for the rest of the cases, BJP has not given any evidence.

The government maintained that all cases are politically motivated. Agencies like CBI and ED should rather investigate the dubious relationship between PM and Gautam Adani.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Manish Sisodia AAP PM Modi
India Matters
(Representational image)
Seven die of suffocation in Andhra Pradesh's oil factory
An Odiya man carries his wife's body on his shoulders after she died while travelling in an auto at Chelluru Ring Road, in Vizianagaram. (Photo | PTI)
Odisha man walks kilometres with wife's body on shoulders after her death in Andhra
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Excise scam: ED arrest media firm owner who managed AAP's Goa campaign
Vehicles move past a signage near the entrance of Adani Corporate House in Ahmedabad, India. (File Photo | AP)
MSCI review puts India's Adani shares back in the red

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp