If big people are scared of me, I’m at par with PM: Delhi deputy CM

Anup Verma By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: If “big people” are scared of him, it means he is now at par with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Thursday, his first remarks on allegations of ‘political intelligence’ gathering by AAP government’s Feedback Unit.

Amid accusation of snooping of Union Ministers, MPs, L-G’s office, media houses, businessmen and judges through FBU, Sisodia said that BJP made a new allegation against him saying that he has been spying on them since 2015.

“BJP has brought in new allegations against me that since 2015, I have been involved in snooping on them. If such big people, whose existence is dependent on using CBI, ED and Pegasus to conspire against

opposition leaders are scared of me, it seems that I have become equal to PM Modi,” said Sisodia. His party has claimed that the BJP’s allegation that he was involved in “political snooping” is “completely false”. The arvind Kejriwal government has also said the matter is “politically motivated”.

The CBI claimed that the Feedback Unit set up by the government to check corruption allegedly collected ‘political intelligence’, a charge denied by AAP. It also alleged that Kejriwal moved the proposal in a Cabinet meeting in 2015, but no agenda note was circulated. No sanction from the lieutenant governor was taken for appointments in the FBU, it has alleged.

Delhi BJP Spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor, however, said that Sisodia’s reaction is regrettable and proves a famous saying, “badnaam honge toh kya naam na hoga.” The saffron party said that it is shocking that despite being named in so many scams, Sisodia appears to have no repentance and in fact he seems to be looking for fame in infamy.

Earlier, the government refuted the allegation saying that about 163 cases were registered against AAP. However, BJP has not been able to prove even a single case. As many as 134 of these have been dismissed by the courts and for the rest of the cases, BJP has not given any evidence.

The government maintained that all cases are politically motivated. Agencies like CBI and ED should rather investigate the dubious relationship between PM and Gautam Adani.

