One dead after wall of three-decade-old church collapses in Delhi

Published: 10th February 2023 07:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2023 07:10 AM   |  A+A-

Rescue operation underway after a church building collapsed in Shakurpur area in New Delhi on Thursday | PTI

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 35-year-old labourer was killed when the wall of an under-renovation building collapsed in northwest Delhi’s Subhash place area on Thursday, the police said. According to the police, information regarding the collapse at G-Block, Shakurpur was received at Subhash Place Police Station after which the police rushed to the spot and found one injured person, identified as Raghuvansh, a resident of Bihar, who was then immediately taken to a hospital where he succumbed to injuries.

“The first floor of the three-storey vacant building, which houses a church on the ground floor, was being renovated when a wall collapsed and the labourer fell to the ground,” said Usha Rangnani, DCP (northwest). She said that the Father of the church, namely Emanuel, informed them that this building was 35 years old and he had decided to renovate its first floor. During repair work, one wall suddenly collapsed and one labourer, Raghubansh fell from the first floor and sustained abrasion injuries. However, the labourer succumbed to his injuries during the treatment.

The police have registered an FIR under appropriate sections of law and begun investigating the incident.
“We have registered a case under section 288 (negligent conduct with respect to pulling down or repairing buildings) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code at Subhash Place police station and further investigation is in progress,” the DCP said.

