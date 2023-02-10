Home Cities Delhi

Two AIIMS security men suspended in Delhi over burnt beedi

Sources said the move is aligned with the decision of declaring AIIMS a tobacco-free zone.

Published: 10th February 2023

By Ashish Srivastava
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a surprise move, a burnt beedi and a cigarette bud cost two security personnel suspension from their jobs at AIIMS here. The duo, both deputy chief security officers, were suspended after the burnt remains were found by the institute’s director during an inspection last month, sources said. A detailed inquiry found them responsible after which their suspension orders were issued recently.

However, it’s yet not clear who smoked the cigarette and the beedi, they added. Sources said the move is aligned with the decision of declaring AIIMS a tobacco-free zone. The incident was reported on January 11 during an inspection by the director Dr M Srinivas.

“The burnt remains were spotted by the director near BR Ambedkar Library in AIIMS. Later, the Chief security officer was called and a report was asked to submit in 24 hours,” the source added. On December 14, the AIIMS administration issued an order declaring the institute a tobacco-free zone.

However, it is not clear who used bidi and cigarettes. One of the reasons for the suspension of both officers was corruption in the appointment of security personnel and the BR Ambedkar Library was given to its people.

